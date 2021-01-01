India's FC Goa become the first team in AFC Champions League history to draw their first two games!

The Indian Super League side have created history in their first ever AFC Champions League campaign

FC Goa have taken the AFC Champions League (ACL) by storm as the Indian Super League (ISL) side have scripted history after just their first two matches in their maiden campaign in the competition.

What is the record?

Juan Ferrando's FC Goa are the first team in the history of the AFC Champions League to register back-to-back draws in their first two matches of the competition. The Indian side, who are placed in the Group E of the ACL, began their debut campaign with a goalless draw against Qatar Stars League side Al-Rayyan and then repeated the result in their second match against UAE's Al Wahda.

The Gaurs were extremely impressive in both their outings as they matched their oppositions toe-to-toe despite being the underdogs on paper. In neither matches did coach Ferrando deploy ultra-defensive tactics. Instead, he implemented the right amount of pragmatism and made his team rely on quick counter-attacks.

The Spanish coach has not backed out from his philosophy of possession-based passing football as Goa were almost on par with their opposition in terms of ball possession.

Against Al Wahda, Goa were close to taking the lead on quite a few occasions. Brandon Fernandes came closest to score his team's maiden ACL goal but unfortunately, his shot struck the post and came back.

FC Goa rock-solid in the back

The Gaurs have one more feat under their belt in the ongoing ACL 2021. Along With UAE's Sharjah FC, FC Goa are the only side who have not conceded a single goal so far in the tournament. The Gaurs are currently second on the group table behind Persepolis.

What next?

FC Goa next face reigning Persian Pro League champions Persepolis FC in their third match of the group on Tuesday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa. The match kicks off at 10:30 PM IST.

Stats courtesy Opta Jeev