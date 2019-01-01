FC Cincinnati’s Fanendo Adi delighted with Major League Soccer return

The 28-year-old forward is excited to be back in the United States top-flight with the MLS expansion side ahead of the 2019 season

FC Cincinnati forward Fanendo Adi has described his return to the Major League Soccer as a great feeling and amazing after their first team training for their pre-season friendlies.

Adi joined the Cincinnati outfit from Portland Timbers in July as their first designated player and went on to score three goals in 11 appearances in the USL Championship last term.

The Orange and Blue are set to join the 2019 MLS season that will kick off on March 2 as an expansion franchise.

After their maiden off-season training and medical examination at the club's new Mercy Health Training Center, the Nigerian forward expressed delight to be back in the league where he scored 56 goals during his four-year stint with the Timbers.

“It feels great. You can see the joy on the faces of the players, especially mine, of course,” Adi told club website.

“It’s amazing. We’re happy to be back. Today is the first day, so everyone is excited to get to know their new mates and get to know the coach’s idea of getting into preseason.

“I’m excited to be back in MLS, have new teammates and see guys that are going to work towards a six-week time for the first game.

“It’s just exciting to be back in MLS and I’m ready to be back with this group of players.”

FC Cincinnati are currently training at the University of Cincinnati’s Sheakley Athletics Center before their trip to Bradenton on Saturday as they prepare for three upcoming friendlies against MLS clubs.