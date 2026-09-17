FC Chelsea, all the information on coverage at a glance: who is showing / broadcasting the Blues' matches live on TV and livestream?

Chelsea are one of those clubs in England who never stay out of the spotlight for long. Even in quieter spells, something is always happening at Stamford Bridge. If you want to follow every competitive fixture properly, the key point is simple: rights are split across different broadcasters depending on the competition. That means one subscription will not cover everything. The broadcasters that matter for Chelsea, and where you can watch every match, are laid out clearly here.

Chelsea FC, all the broadcast information at a glance: Who is showing / broadcasting the Blues' matches live on TV and livestream?



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Watch Chelsea FC live on TV and livestream in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Community Shield

For viewers in Germany, Sky remains the main home of the Premier League. The pay-TV broadcaster shows every match live, either as a standalone game or in conference format. Chelsea's matches are all covered. If you are not watching on traditional television, you can also stream them via Sky Go or WOW.

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From the 2025/26 season, Sky have strengthened their England package significantly. They will show not only the Premier League live, but also the Carabao Cup. So when Chelsea are in League Cup action, you will find those matches in full on Sky too.

As for the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield, DAZN hold the exclusive rights in Germany. The streaming service shows the matches live, which means every Chelsea game in those two competitions will be available there as soon as the Blues take to the pitch.

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Champions League rights are split. You can watch most Chelsea matches live on DAZN. Amazon Prime Video also has one selected top match every Tuesday exclusively and, depending on the fixture list, that could be a Chelsea game or another tie involving English clubs.

From 2027/28, Champions League coverage will change considerably. Paramount+ are coming in as a new broadcaster and will show the majority of matches going forward. All details on the new rights split are available here. Put simply, Paramount+ is one to note for this from 2027/28.

Should Chelsea reach the Champions League final, the match will also be shown on free-to-air TV as usual. In Germany, that means ZDF , where the final is a regular part of the schedule.

Try Amazon Prime Video Tuesday's Champions League top match exclusively

Chelsea FC, all the broadcast information at a glance: SPOX's live ticker

SPOX offers live text coverage of selected Blues matches in domestic and international competitions. You will find the live ticker here shortly before kick-off.

Chelsea broadcast: The club at a glance