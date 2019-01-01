FC Bayern Munich Youth Cup 2019: Team India relishing the experience

The Army Sports School boys are a day away from the World Finals...

's ASC Boys Sports School from Bengaluru are gearing up to play the FC Youth Cup 2019 World Finals at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday.

Drawn alongside , FC Bayern Kids Club and in Group B, the Indian side will have their first taste of competition in two friendlies against two of Group A opponents Singapore and at the Bayern Munich training grounds on the eve of the event.

The boys have so far enjoyed the priviledge of training under the expetise of FC Bayern youth coaches.

Following a complete session with the boys, Bayern Munich coach Christopher Loch told Goal , "They are a good bunch of players with really good technique. They play together, which is very important because football is a team sport.

"I'm really excited to see them play on Sunday. I hope they go through."

Speaking on the road ahead for these players, Loch commented, "It's a long way. You have to train nearly everyday and work hard on even individual things. Then you need luck, like have the right coach who brings you to the first team."

"I am very excited to be here. The most interesting thing is to see (meet) the coaches, see the Bayern Munich training grounds and learn more about football," The Indian team's captain C. Ronald Singh said in an interview with Bayern TV.

On Friday, the teams were also involved in the Munich freestyle tour where each side were required to perform the 'around the world', the head stall and the header challenge.

Tondon Meitei, who then participated in the freestyle play-offs, enthralled the assembled crowd at the Marienplatz in Munich and was thereafter crowned the Freestyle King.

At the intercultural party that was held at the team hotel, the boys performed a Manipuri dance and entertained all while the other teams staged their own performances.

An unique opportunity to catch the live action of the 's title deciding clash between FC Bayern Munich and at the Allianz Arena also awaits the participants.