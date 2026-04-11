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FC Bayern Munich: all broadcast details at a glance: Who is showing/broadcasting FCB matches live on TV and via livestream?

Bundesliga
TV Guide & Streaming
Bayern Munich
DFB-Pokal
Champions League

Here you’ll find all the information you need about where to watch FC Bayern Munich’s matches in the Bundesliga, the Champions League and the DFB-Pokal.

FC Bayern Munich is chasing another title. However, to watch every match, fans need several subscriptions across different providers. Find out here which channels are covering FCB.

Below is a quick guide to every broadcaster covering FCB matches live on TV and online.

Watch FC Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, Champions League and DFB-Pokal live on TV and via livestream.

Sky and DAZN share Bundesliga rights this term: Sky broadcasts the Friday night game, every individual match, and the featured Sunday fixture. Streams are available on WOW or via the Sky Go app.

New customerscan stream the Premier League, DFB Cup and more for €24.99 per month.

DAZN, meanwhile, holds the Saturday conference and continues to host Sunday’s game. So the broadcaster you need depends on when Bayern’s match is scheduled. 

Find the best deal for you—sign up now!

On free-to-air TV, Bundesliga matches are shown only on specific occasions: the opening game of the first and second halves of the season, and the final Friday fixture before the winter break. For those broadcasts, tune in to SAT.1.Vincent KompanyGetty Images

DAZN also streams most of FC Bayern Munich’s Champions League fixtures live, with only one Tuesday game per matchday reserved for Amazon Prime. From 2027, the landscape will shift again asthe new streaming contender Paramount+ enters the mix.

Champions League
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA

Should Bayern reach the final, the match will also air on free-to-air TV, with ZDF handling the broadcast. 

Sign up for Amazon Prime Video—the top Champions League match every Tuesday, exclusively on Prime Video!

All DFB-Pokal matches air live on Sky. Nevertheless, a select few fixtures per round are also broadcast on public broadcasters ARD and ZDF.

Bayern’s matches usually appear on free-to-air TV, with ARD and ZDF typically selecting the Bavarians’ fixtures.

For FC Bayern Munich matches, all broadcast details are as follows: Who shows/streams FCB games live on TV or online?

On the SPOX homepage, you can follow a live ticker for all FC Bayern Munich matches, keeping you up to date at all times. Click here. 

FC Bayern Munich broadcast info at a glance: Who shows/broadcasts FCB matches live on TV or via livestream? Club profile

Founded27 February 1900
Bundesliga titles34
Domestic Cup wins20
Champions League titles6
Record appearance holderThomas Müller (765 appearances)
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