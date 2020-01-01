Father of Inter Milan's Kwadwo Asamoah clarifies son's international future

The 31-year-old's possible future involvement with the Black Stars has been explained

Kwadwo Asamoah's father Emmanuel Kwesi Asamoah has revealed the Milan ace is still available for national duty despite his absence from 's set-up since playing at the 2019 (Afcon) in .

At the tournament, the 31-year-old reportedly made then Black Stars coach James Kwasi Appiah unhappy by a decision not to feature in defence where he is usually deployed at club level, a situation which reduced him to a peripheral figure during the campaign which ended at the Round of 16.

His possible return to the team has not been helped by injury challenges.

“It doesn’t bother me [that Kwadwo has been absent from the national team since Afcon] because that’s how the game of football ensues," Emmanuel told Kumasi-based Ashh FM.

“There’s a replacement for every single player so that’s how the job of football works. There are a lot of prospects on the horizon.

“He hasn’t retired from the Black Stars, if he receives a call-up he will honour it."

Between July and December when Appiah continued his job as Black Stars coach after the tournament, Asamoah was not called up for any national assignment.

New coach CK Akonnor, who assumed duty in January, also similarly ignored the player from his first and only squad that was named for a 2021 Afcon qualifying double-header against Sudan in March.

Asamoah has represented Ghana at the highest level as he played for the Black Stars at the 2010 and 2014 World Cup tournaments.

