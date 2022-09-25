Faroe Islands vs Turkey: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The final stages of Europe's latest international campaign comes to a close - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as the Faroe Islands welcome Turkey to face them at Tórsvøllur in a Group C1 encounter.

In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Faroe Islands vs Turkey date & kick-off time

Game: Faroe Islands vs Turkey Date: September 25/26, 2022 Kick-off: 2:45pm ET / 1:15am IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Faroe Islands vs Turkey on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In India, fans can catch it on Sony LIV.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A fuboTV India Sony LIV N/A

Faroe Islands squad & team news

Neither near the top nor at the bottom of C1, the Faroe Islands may consider this a tournament well weathered.

Now, they'll hope to wrap up an effective dead rubber on a high note - and help give themselves a shot in the arm when it comes to ranking points.

Position Players Goalkeepers Gestsson, Nielsen, K. Joensen, Lamhauge Defenders Davidsen, Vatnsdal, Nattestad, Baldvinsson, Johansen, Askham, Faerø, Vatnhamar, Jónsson Midfielders Mikkelsen, Hansson, Bjartalíð, Vatnhamar, Hansen, Agnarsson, R. Joensen, Andreasen Forwards Rólantsson, K. Olsen, Edmundsson, M. Olsen, Johannesen

Turkey squad and team news

Already promoted to the next tier of Nations League football, it has been an excellent campaign for Turkey this year.

They'd love to finish it on a high note too - and far away from home on the road, they'll back themselves to do it.