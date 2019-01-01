Faris Ramli joins Hougang United
Hougang United have announced the signing of Singapore international Faris Ramli. The Cheetahs made the announcement official via their Facebook page.
The 26-year-old plied his trade in Malaysia last season with PKNS FC in the MSL (Malaysia Super League) and was a hit with the fans as he netted six times in 21 league appearances. Faris was thought to have secured a move to second tier team Perlis Northern Lions FC however it was later reported that the deal fell through.
Hougang finished ninth in the Singapore Premier League season.