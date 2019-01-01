Farhan wants to use experience under Cheng Hoe to help secure Malaysia debut

Farhan Roslan is looking to receive his first ever Malaysia cap when the Harimau Malaya take on Tajikistan, Thailand and Indonesia in the coming weeks

star Farhan Roslan is determined to use his prior experience playing under Malaysia head coach Tan Cheng Hoe to help earn his first Malaysia cap.

Farhan made his senior football break at Kedah when Cheng Hoe was still leading them, and in 2014 was called-up for Malaysia under then head coach Dollah Salleh, although that call-up did not translate into a debut Malaysia appearance.

Five years on, the 22-year old has received another chance to make his debut, this time with his former boss Cheng Hoe at the helm. In the coming two weeks, the Harimau Malaya will take on Tajikistan in a friendly, and and Indonesia in two World Cup qualifier encounters.

"I was a little green at the time (call-up under Dollah), but this time around I've been a first eleven player at Kedah.

"It will still be tough as the coach has many options for my position (flanker) on the squad and the others are good players, but I will do my best if I were selected for the final squad.

"I'm used to playing under the coach, so it's not hard for me to adapt to what he wants. He wants players who work hard, so I have to work even harder," said the two-time winner.

