Fareez Farhan replaces Faris Ramli in Lions squad

FC forward Faris Ramli has pulled out of the Singapore squad due to face Yemen today as the Lions resume their 2022 World Cup Qualifying campaign.

It is understood that Faris has decided to leave the team due to an urgent family problem. In his place will be Fareez Farhan of .

Singapore last drew 2-2 with Yemen in their first encounter of the qualifiers. The match will take place in Bahrain due to the ongoing civil war in Yemen.