Fantasy Football: Jesus leads the line for our Goal Premier League Team of the Week

Our Fantasy writer looks back on the latest round of top flight action and picks the 11 best players from Everton, Manchester City, Fulham and more

Matchweek 22 of the Premier League has now come and gone and it was largely a low-scoring affair. No match saw more than three goals this week, while only two clubs won by multiple goals (Everton and Manchester City).

Naturally, this kept Fantasy scored relatively low as well, especially considering no player was able to secure both a goal and assist this week. Though the point tallies were low on the whole, you can still find the 11 best individual performers below in our Goal Fantasy Team of the Week.

GK: David De Gea - Manchester United - 1 Game, 11 Saves, 1 Clean Sheet = 12 Points

We don’t usually break down the top scoring goalkeeper each week, but an exception has to be made for De Gea’s performance against Tottenham on Sunday. Not only did he keep a season-high 11 saves, but it was the most he’s ever kept in a match in which he also didn’t concede.

That latter point bears expanding upon as well as now, in the last two matches, the Spaniard has kept as many clean sheets as he did in 18 matches under ex-manager Jose Mourinho this season (2). With his recent uptick in form, and a very reasonable £6.7 price tag, De Gea looks a fantastic pick up in the Goal game.

DEF: Kurt Zouma - Everton - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Clean Sheet = 14 Points

DEF: Lucas Digne - Everton - 1 Game, 1 Assist, 1 Clean Sheet = 10 Points

What a threat Digne has become for Everton. Since arriving in the Premier League, the former Barcelona man leads all defenders in chances created (41) and all players in accurate crosses (49), yet he still boasts just three assists on the season.

While some of that comes down to a lack of a legitimate striker at the club, there’s still plenty of room for regression to the mean which should see the Frenchman rack up plenty of assists sooner rather than later. As things stand, Digne is already a top 15 defender in the Goal game but, come the end of the season, he will surely be in the top 10.

DEF: Craig Cathcart - Watford - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Goal Conceded = 8 Points

MID: Mohamed Salah - Liverpool - 1 Game, 1 Goal = 8 Points

MID: Andre Schurrle - Fulham - 1 Game, 1 Goal = 8 Points

Fulham fans have not had a lot to cheer about this season, but they’ll certainly have enjoyed Schurrle’s effort against Burnley on Saturday. The Cottagers ended up falling on the day, yet again, but the German’s goal was a legitimate Goal of the Season contender.

He is hampered by being part of the league’s third-worst attack though and unfortunately, things have gotten worse since the appointment of Claudio Ranieri. Considering Fulham have scored one goal or less in every match since the appointment of the former Leicester manager, it’s not worth owning Schurrle, or any Fulham player, at the moment.

MID: James Ward-Prowse - Southampton - 1 Game, 1 Goal = 8 Points

MID: Willian - Chelsea - 1 Game, 1 Goal = 8 Points

MID: Declan Rice - West Ham - 1 Game, 1 Goal = 8 Points

FOR: Gabriel Jesus - Manchester City - 1 Game, 2 Goals = 12 Points

Jesus has only scored in three matches this season, but his brace against Wolves on Monday saw his season tally rise to five. While starts are hard to come by with Sergio Aguero still the main striker at the club, the Brazilian forward, per 90 minutes is simultaneously posting his highest rate of shots on target (2.45) and lowest rate of goals since joining the club (0.58).

This disparity is reflected in his expected goals as well, which implies that he’s almost three goals short of where he should be at this point. It’s unlikely that Jesus gets an extended run in the Manchester City side at the moment but if he does, plenty of goals should come as well.

FOR: Shane Long - Southampton - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Assist = 10 Points