Fanendo Adi scores first Columbus Crew goal vs San Jose Earthquakes

The Crew striker showed Caleb Porter what to expect from him having scored against the Goonies in a pre-season game

Fanendo Adi got his maiden goal for in Tuesday’s 4-1 pre-season win over .

The forward scored a 30th minute goal as the Crew breezed past the Goonies in the warm-up game played in Cancun, .

The tie which featured four 30-minute periods saw the ex- U23 man score first before Pedro Santos, Jordan and Derrick Etienne Jr. completed the rout as Caleb Porter’s men continued their build up to next season’s Major League Soccer outing.

After been waived by FC Cincinnati owing to an injury-plagued campaign last season, Adi reunited with his former boss Porter - under whom he won the 2015 Cup.

Battled our way to a 4-1 win over San Jose.#Crew96 pic.twitter.com/ks2G1GpcRZ — Columbus Crew SC (@ColumbusCrewSC) February 3, 2020

He is expected to lead the frontline again when Columbus Crew take on Kansas City in another friendly billed for Ariz on February 12.

After that clash, the MLS outfit travels for the 2020 Visit Tucson Sun Cup, where they square up against Phoenix Rising FC, and .

They begin their MLS battle against New York City at the Mapfre Stadium on March 1.