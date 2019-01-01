Fandi Ahmad remains undeterred by tough SEA Games draw

Fandi Ahmad remains undaunted by the mammoth task ahead of him....

Despite his team being handed a tough draw in the upcoming SEA Games, U22 head coach Fandi Ahmad remains undaunted by the mammoth task ahead of him.

In an interview given to local media, Fandi said that Singapore shouldn't see the draw as something bad - but to use it as motivation to compete with some of the best teams in the region.

The Singapore legend believes that by only playing against such teams will Singapore improve.

Singapore have suffered group-stage exits at the last two Games. The last time they reached the semi-finals was in 2013 when they won bronze.

The Republic are placed in Group B, alongside three-time defending champions and last year's Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Under-23 Championship runners-up .