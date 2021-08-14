Fan View: Ziyech and Mendy's Chelsea backed for 2021-22 Premier League title

Goal Africa readers have revealed their favourite team for the English top-flight crown this season

Hakim Ziyech and Edouard Mendy’s Chelsea have been backed to win the 2021-22 Premier League title by a large portion of Goal Africa readers.

They believe Thomas Tuchel’s men can succeed Manchester City as champions of England after they conquered Europe in the Uefa Champions League and Uefa Super Cup.

On the domestic scene, the Blues had to settle for the fourth position last term, finishing behind second-placed Manchester United and third-placed Liverpool.

Ziyech and Mendy joined Chelsea last season and they both contributed to their European success.

Mendy was solid in between the sticks with nine clean sheets in the Champions League, while Ziyech contributed three assists and four goals in all competitions last season.

Who's your African tip for the Premier League title this season? — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) August 13, 2021

With reference to a poll conducted on Goal Africa’s Twitter page, 44 per cent of fans voted for Chelsea to win the title with the presence of the Senegal and Morocco internationals, while 22 per cent of voters are rooting for Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Naby Keita and Joel Matip's Liverpool.

Mahrez's Manchester City follow in the third position with 20.2 per cent of the total votes, and Eric Bailly and Amad Diallo's Manchester United have 13.8 per cent of votes, even though they did not play in the Red Devils' 5-1 win over Leeds United on Saturday.

Chelsea kicked off the 2021-22 league campaign against Crystal Palace on Saturday, with Mendy in goal but Ziyech out of the squad at Stamford Bridge due to a shoulder injury he suffered at Windsor Park on Wednesday.

After their 6-5 penalty shoot-out victory over Villarreal in the Super Cup, Tuchel disclosed that Ziyech had suffered a serious injury shortly after he scored the opening goal in that encounter.

“If you take a player out during the first half, it is serious. It was unfortunate because he has been a very decisive player in the last games,” he told the club’s website.

The Blues have lifted the top-flight title six times and their last success was in the 2016-17 campaign.