Fan View: Midtjylland's Onyeka backed to help Brentford survive Premier League struggles

The Nigeria international is drawing transfer interest from the Bees which could see him move the English top-flight this summer

Midtjylland midfielder Frank Onyeka would play a key role in helping Brentford remain in the Premier League beyond the 2021-22 season if he eventually moves to England, according to Goal Africa readers.

The Nigeria international is reported to be closing in on a permanent move to the 2021 Championship play-offs winners after his eye-catching performances in the Danish Superliga last season.

After winning the league crown in 2020, Onyeka helped the Wolves finish second in the Danish top-flight last season with his contribution of three goals in 27 appearances.

Although he has three years to go on his contract at the MCH Arena, the Bees are working to use their relationship with Midtjylland to secure the transfer as both clubs are owned by Matthew Benham.

Going by the poll on Goal Africa’s Twitter page, almost 85 per cent of readers are backing the ex-FC Ebedei prodigy to shine in the Premier League and also help the Bees maintain their top-flight status while 15.2 per cent of the voters do not believe his presence will not make Thomas Frank's side struggle next season.

While the debate about Onyeka’s potential influence in Brentford squad continues, Midtjylland sporting director director Svend Graversen believes the 23-year-old is ripe for a new challenge in ‘the biggest league in the world’.

“It's there. There is also something in the fact that he has the interest of a lot of clubs. Our evaluation of Frank is that he is ready for one of the big leagues,” Graversen said.

“One has to assess that the Premier League is perhaps the biggest, so he is ready for that. Then we must find the right solution, and he must not least think it is the right solution. Then we have to see where it ends.

“But there is no doubt that he has deserved it, and he is where a change is right for him. Then we must find the right solution for all three parties.”

On the international scene, Onyeka was first invited to the Super Eagles in September 2020, and he later made his debut for the three-time African champions in a 1-0 friendly loss to Algeria on October 9, 2020.