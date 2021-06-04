The 25-year-old featured for 86 minutes for the Super Eagles but struggled to make much of an impact in the encounter

Football enthusiasts have slammed Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi for his performance in Nigeria’s 1-0 defeat to Cameroon in Friday’s international friendly in Austria.

Cameroon claimed the victory after Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa scored the only goal of the encounter in the 37th minute.

Iwobi was handed a starting role in the encounter but struggled to make much of an impact before he was replaced by Abraham Marcusin the 86th minute.

Fans have taken to social media to lambast the 25-year-olf for his uninspiring showing in the game.

Genuine question, Where do you think Iwobi would be now if Okocha wasn't his uncle? — Joseph (@joseph_afc) June 4, 2021

If not for okocha, iwobi would have been a farmer at Nnewi! Farming talent wasted🤦 — 𝐌𝕆𝐇𝐍𝐈𝐂𝐄🕸️ (@Mohnice_) June 4, 2021

HT. Nigeria 🇳🇬 0-1 🇨🇲Cameroon



Alex Iwobi is just a Raheem Sterling with dreadlocks and Nigerian passport. 😑



They do a lot running and nothing. #SuperEagles ⚽️ — Luigi Riva💡 (@TundeVorm) June 4, 2021

Any time wey Iwobi wan do something with the ball, the ball go dey shout limme limme!



This pidgin commentary is 🔥🔥🔥#NGACMR — Victor (@veektorr_) June 4, 2021

Iwobi is not playing like a patriotic Nigerian, but reformed UAR — dgregs (@gregs_david) June 4, 2021

Super Eagles needs a creative player… iwobi should be doing this, he’s talented enough — JHYBO (@Jhybo) June 4, 2021

Please who's watching this Nigeria match? I'm hearing pidgin English commentary for the first time 🤣🤣🤣🤣. Abi na bcos I dey UAR. Maybe I need VPN to come back to Nigeria o.



This Iwobi sef na rubbish 🙂 — Chelsea Addictz (@Chelsea_buff) June 4, 2021

Iwobi needs to know he's a professional not amateur, poor link up most times haba — shyneadex (@shyne1122) June 4, 2021

If you are not watching Nigeria vrs Cameron ball you are missing 😂😂😂..

The commentator will not kill me oo

He said today no just be iwobi day.. Iwobi go hol ball.. ball go tell am leave me.. He go hol ball again, ball go tell am leave me😂😂😂😂. #TwitterSuspendBuharisAccount — zinny blessed (@zinny4eva) June 4, 2021

Iwobi tho just vibes all game the only person I saw playing well for Ndidi and the center backs who made sure the high line was kept #NGACMR — Adeola (@Ademystique) June 4, 2021