Faggiano pleased Gervinho transfer risk has paid off for Parma

There were doubts about the forward’s ability to thrive in Europe after his long absence, but the Ivorian has silenced naysayers with his performances

sporting director Daniele Faggiano is delighted the club signed Gervinho in the summer of 2018, despite doubts surrounding the player.

The Yellow and Blues’ hierarchy were unsure the former player still had what it took to thrive in Europe after two years in with Hebei Fortune between 2016 and 2018.

However, the former star has been a revelation for the club in Emilia-Romagna, scoring 14 times in 41 appearances for the club.

This has made Faggiano reminisce about events leading to Gervinho’s purchase.

“The story is incredible. One day his agent came to our office and offered him to us,” Faggiano told BBC [via the Guardian].

“I discussed it with my staff. ‘Really, that Gervinho?’ There was some scepticism since he hadn’t been in Europe for a while, but it was a deal we could take a risk with.

“Someone, who is no longer at our club, tried to get in the way since they didn’t want him but I had made up my mind. I believed in it a lot.”

Gervinho netted 11 goals in 30 appearances last season, which played a large part in their survival, as they ended in 14th place.

His form prompted an interest in his services over the summer, but the 32-year-old opted to stay with Parma, to Faggiano’s pleasure.

“Some teams wanted him, but he stayed because he feels part of our family,” he continued.

“This makes you understand what Parma is all about.”

The former Premier League star has scored three times in 12 games this season, and sits as Parma’s second-highest scorer, behind Andreas Cornelius to propel them to eighth spot before the start of gameweek 14.

Gervinho is likely to feature in Roberto D'Aversa’s side that’ll play host to on Sunday afternoon, as they seek to maintain their place in the top half of the table.