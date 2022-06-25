'Factory workers can complain, not Guardiola and Klopp' - UEFA president Ceferin hits back at Man City and Liverpool coaches over schedule complaints

The Slovenian will not take flak over his plans to revamp the Champions League, nor the litany of matches top sides must face

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has pushed back at complaints from leading managers such as Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp over the domestic and international fixture schedule crush, defending his organisation's logistical choices.

Both the Manchester City coach and Liverpool boss have aired their grievances about the fixture congestion faced by top European sides, particularly as UEFA intend to push forward with a drastic restructure of the Champions League.

But Ceferin has hit out at their complaints, indicating that they have nothing to complain about as major clubs are unwilling to make the concessions required themselves.

What has Ceferin said about Guardiola and Klopp's complaints?

“It’s easy always to attack FIFA and UEFA, but the thing is simple," Ceferin told Gazetta dello Sport. "If you play less, you get less money. Who should complain are the factory workers who get €1,000 per month.

"Everyone wants more cup games, but nobody gives up on anything. Clubs wanted 10 games in the Champions League group stage. They’ll have eight, it’s the right number.

"Domestic leagues should have 18 clubs, but the presidents do not agree. They should understand that two domestic cups are too many."

Ceferin defends Champions League changes

Elsewhere, the Slovenian expanded upon the plans to increase the Champions League, which will move to one singular large group format from 2024 onwards, in part in attempt to stave off future European Super League breakaway attempts.

"Today, you can already predict who will play in the Round of 16 after the draw," he added.

"In the future, big clubs will meet more frequently, smaller clubs will have more chances to qualify and the group will be fought until the end. It will be spectacular, 2024 is tomorrow."

