FA Cup quarter-final draw: Man Utd face Wolves as Man City draw Swansea

The two Manchester clubs headline the teams remaining in the final eight of the competition

will face while will take on in the quarter-finals of the .

The draw was held on Monday following the conclusion of the fifth round of FA Cup play as Manchester United beat to complete the set of eight matches.

Quarter-final matches will be played on the weekend of March 16 with the winners booking a date in the semi-finals at Wembley Stadium on April 6.

Manchester United advanced to the quarter-final after taking down reigning champions Chelsea by a 2-0 scoreline on Monday thanks to goals from Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba.

A trip away to Wolves will be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's next task after the fellow side edged 1-0 to advance to the quarters.

The Red Devils have lost just once since the former Norway forward took charge, coming in a 2-0 defeat against in the first leg of their round of 16 battle.

Manchester United's crosstown rivals, Manchester City, had little problem with League Two side Newport County, as the Premier League title contenders picked up a 4-1 victory away from home.

With that victory, Pep Guardiola's side has now won four straight since a stunning Premier League loss to Newcastle, with the aggregate score of those matches coming to 15-2.

Now, they will take on Swansea, who cruised past 4-1 in in their fifth-round matchup. The reigning Premier League champions face a visit to the Liberty Stadium for the tie.

Swansea, along with , are the lowest-ranking remaining sides in the competition as the six other teams remaining are all representing the Premier League.

Millwall, currently sitting 20th in the Championship, will play host to & Hove Albion after edging AFC Wimbledon in their fifth-round match. Brighton, meanwhile, held on for a tight 2-1 victory over in their last match.

The final tie will pit two Premier League sides against one another as are set to host at Vicarage Road.

Watford currently sit eighth in the Premier League and are fresh off a 1-0 win over Queens Park while Palace are 13th in the league with a 2-0 win over Doncaster Rovers pushing them to the quarter-final round.

