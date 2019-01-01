FA Cup final on TV: What UK & US channels is Man City vs Watford on?
Manchester City travel to Wembley on Saturday with the intention of becoming the first English side to complete the domestic treble.
Standing in their way in the capital will be a Watford outfit that has enjoyed an impressive season but has never won major silverware, finishing as FA Cup runners-up in 1983-84.
City, who claimed both the Carabao Cup and the Premier League titles in dramatic fashion, edging Chelsea on penalties in the former and staving off Liverpool’s fantastic challenge which went down to the final day in the latter, will inevitably start as heavy favourites.
Their route to the final has been littered with high-scoring and entertaining matches, with the highlight a 3-2 quarter-final success over Championship side Swansea, in which they rallied from two goals down to snatch victory when it seemed their hopes had gone.
Watford have had a harder route to Wembley, having faced three Premier League clubs to their opponents’ two. They won their place at the showpiece thanks to a 3-2 win over Wolves after extra-time.
Will history weigh too heavy on the shoulders of the Etihad side, or will they successfully write their names into English footballing folklore?
Below are the UK and US TV channels for this blockbuster encounter, as well as platforms that will be streaming the fixture live...
What UK TV channel is Man City vs Watford on?
BBC Radio Manchester will be airing coverage of the match on
What US TV channel is Man City vs Watford on?
Man City vs Watford will not be televised in the United States.
However, the match can be streamed live ESPN+.