'F*** it! Welcome 2021' - Ronaldo and Aubameyang lead footballers celebrating New Year's

Though it was a different kind of celebration, several of the game's biggest names posted their well wishes on social media

It wasn't a normal New Year's Eve, but footballers around the world still found a way to ring in 2021.

After a year in which the coronavirus pandemic upended the footballing world, several of the game's biggest names expressed their wish that 2021 would be better than the preceding year.

There were no big New Year's parties like usual, but there were still a number of players expressing their well wishes as the calendar turned from December to January.

Here is a look at how the footballing world rang in 2021:

2020 was not an easy year, there’s no doubt about it. No one can be indifferent to the pain and suffering that COVID-19 brought upon the world.

But now it’s time to bounce back and show that, together, we can make a difference.

Happy New Year!🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/7n1i0ARjiK — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 31, 2020

Closing out a difficult 2020. Looking forward to 2021 with energy and optimism. Happy New Year to everyone, and here’s to making your wishes a reality. 🎉❤️ pic.twitter.com/1mmMQ0V0Vk — Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) December 31, 2020 A year full of growing and learning. Happy New Year everyone. pic.twitter.com/H8Wom6JVtz — Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) December 31, 2020

Happy New Year guys! Here’s to 2021!! It’s been a tough and strange year for everyone but I hope you’re all safe and well. pic.twitter.com/SU95RRvxF2 — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) December 31, 2020

Happy New Year to all of you, hope all your dreams and New Year’s resolutions come true in 2021. Let’s bring more love, peace, and happiness in the world. Treat people the way you want to be treated, see you soon! 😄 pic.twitter.com/K1O532h84L — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) December 31, 2020

HAPPY NEW YEAR‼️(stay safe and god bless 🙏🏾) #AD19 ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/WUaKfmGhaL — Alphonso Davies (@AlphonsoDavies) December 31, 2020

It’s been a year of many challenges for everyone around the world. Despite the challenging moments, there has been some really positive ones too, and for that I am very grateful. Stay healthy, stay safe, stay positive and have a great 2021. Happy New Year! ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/2RiODE83bZ — Sergiño Dest (@sergino_dest) December 31, 2020

Happy new year to all of you! ❤ pic.twitter.com/PTq1KyIYg5 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) December 31, 2020