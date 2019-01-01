Eze and Osayi-Samuel score as QPR outscore Blackburn Rovers

The Anglo-Nigerians were at their best to help Rangers halt their two-game losing run at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

Eberechi Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel found the net as Queens Park defeated 4-2 in Saturday’s Championship game.

After back-to-back losses against West Bromwich Albion and , the Anglo-Nigerians were at hand to help Mark Warburton’s men return to winning ways in front of their home fans.

Osayi-Samuel ignited the goal surge after setting up Nahki Wells for Rangers’ opener at the half-hour mark.

In the 49th minute, Eze, who was handed his 11th league appearance, doubled the lead for his fourth Championship goal of the season.

Eight minutes later, Bradley Dack reduced the deficit from the penalty spot before Osayi-Samuel scored the third for at the hour mark to open his Championship account.

Jordan Hugil then found the back of the net in the 77th minute to further add to the woes of Blackburn.

Adam Armstrong scored a stoppage-time goal but that was not enough to deny the hosts maximum points.

The victory moved Rangers to ninth spot in the log after gathering 19 points from 11 games.

The Anglo-Nigerians will hope to maintain their goalscoring form when QPR take on in their next outing on October 19.