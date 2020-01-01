‘Extremely hard to say Liverpool aren’t champions’ – Thompson wants fixture list completed to avoid ‘problems’

The Reds legend admits that, with so many issues still to be ironed out, it is important that the Premier League campaign is played to a finish

Phil Thompson says “it would be extremely hard to say aren't champions” as questions are asked of whether the 2019-20 Premier League campaign will be completed and the Reds crowned.

Jurgen Klopp’s side sit 25 points clear at the top of the table.

A first title triumph in 30 years is within touching distance for those at Anfield, but they are not over the line yet with nine games left to take in.

More teams

It remains to be seen whether those fixtures will take place, with the global coronavirus pandemic having led to the postponement of sporting activity around the world.

English football has joined those shutting down, casting doubt as to whether Liverpool will land a long-awaited piece of silverware and causing confusion when it comes to promotion and relegation matters.

Thompson believes the season should be played out, regardless of when that happens, and feels those on Merseyside will be acknowledged as title winners at some stage.

The former Liverpool captain told Sky Sports when pressed on suggestions that the campaign could be declared null and avoid: "There's still ramifications even if you do that.

"What do you do with the teams in the positions? Because are quite healthily in third, they'd be extremely worried if you went to the teams that finished in the top four last season.

"There are still going to be problems. It won't just end with it being null and void. It's an extremely serious and unprecedented situation.

"But it's not like Liverpool are two points clear, they're 25 points clear and we're three-quarters of the way through the season. It would be extremely hard to say Liverpool aren't champions."

Thompson added when asked if sees a potential return date of April 4 as a little optimistic for the game in : "I would think so. I think they're just giving themselves breathing time and it's very difficult to see it get up and running then.

Article continues below

"They'll be having meetings and every day it will change. I'm watching Sky News every day and it's changing by the hour. Things are changing all the time.

"Playing behind closed doors is a contentious issue. I believe football is nothing without the fans, it's a fans game and I like to think it could resume and the fixtures will be completed.

"As Jurgen Klopp said there are bigger issues to be concerned about but it would be good to get the fixtures completed because there's so many issues to be decided."