EXTRA TIME: Bafana Bafana superfan Botha Msila hitchhiking from South Africa to Egypt

When an African football supporter stated his incredible goal of hitchhiking across the continent, many stated that it is "mission impossible"

Bafana Bafana fan Botha Msila's mission is to arrive in Cairo in time to watch his team participate at the in .

He started his trip last week Wednesday, taking rides from different drivers each time, which seems like a dangerous move to go all the way across the continent in this manner.

However Msila is proving all his doubters wrong. His latest video tweet reveals that he is in a car in .

Many thought his adventure might not even get out of when he had Visa problems before leaving the country.

The trip would take Msila through nine African countries in total, covering about 10,220km from Cape Town to Cairo, the host city for Bafana'a matches.

One can watch a number of videos which Msila posted along the way, including social media updates in Zimbabwe and Zambia.

There's also messages of support, where fans are willing him on. Then there's others attempting to alert the South African team to reward their fan for his brave support.

Ke taba eo mzansi ✊🏾💚 hololoooo still on the road to Tanzania with my brother @AlvinZhakata ka Lerato Leo ✊🏾✊🏾 #BothaCape2Cairo #CapeToCairo

South Africa 🇿🇦🇿🇼Zimbabwe we on the road @AlvinZhakata ra ba kena bla weeee ke taba eo hololooooo halalaaaa Tanzania ✊🏾💚 ke rona bao #BothaCape2Cairo

Safe journey leadership 👍👍❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏💐💐

Kuyagezeka konje lapho endleleni??? Safe travels my leader

My Zambian brothers hosting us for the night ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾ka Lerato Leo bafethu 💚✊🏾 #capetocairo #BothaCape2Cairo

We will always remember you #Zambia legends ka Lerato Leo ✊🏾💚 #BothaCape2Cairo

Please retweet till Bafana Bafana do something.