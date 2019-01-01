EXTRA TIME: South Africa reacts to Tau's goal, Kaizer Chiefs win and Orlando Pirates defeat

The Soweto giants experienced mixing fortunes in their Saturday fixtures, while one South African abroad player is establishing himself in Europe

We provide you with a number of Tweets from on the talking points involving and matches on Saturday.

The biggest topic is how Amakhosi are winning back their bragging rights in Soweto by winning their first two matches, while Pirates are suffering from an off day.

To make matters worse for Bucs fans, Chiefs beat Black 1-0 thanks to an Erick Mathoho goal. Itumeleng Khune himself reacted on Twitter as well as a number of fans.

Then we take a look at how proud South Africans continue to be for Percy Tau's performances in .

The Bafana Bafana star scored once again as won 2-0 away over Oostende in a Belgian First Division A clash.

Finally, there is the reaction to Orlando Pirates losing the first leg of their preliminary round match 1-0 against Green Eagles in Lusaka on Saturday afternoon.

Bucs fans are hoping they can turn it around back home in South Africa. Then there's the complimentary Chiefs or Sundowns fan poking fun at Bucs because of this loss.

Pirates fans will be hoping there won't be many more similar days this season.

But we cant trust them🤦🏽‍♂️💔 they always start like this amd then😭 they loose the momentum😭😭😭 Im now supporting my home team @MaritzburgUtd fulltime and @KaizerChiefs parttime🤦🏽‍♂️ ngikhathele ukuphoxeka https://t.co/dhaDH7GTp3 — #FarmingWithShana (@new_shana) August 10, 2019

Based on the tweets I am reading I’m so glad I didn’t watch Kaizer Chiefs — Thandolwabo (@Ta_Fitty) August 10, 2019

28 games for to stay in the top 8



You not yet a league contender pic.twitter.com/R9IempMofl — Percydez (@Percydezmon) August 10, 2019

Difference is we didn't have to grind it tonight. The finish was nowhere near comfortable when the game should have been put to bed earlier. Ruthlessness is what I had hoped to see. — mkhacani hlungwani (@maghangeni) August 10, 2019

We did it 3 points in the bag. Hu is nxt???? — Edwin Phukubye (@PhukubyeEdwin) August 10, 2019

Mathoho great performance I like it — Shona Francis (@ShonaFrancis6) August 10, 2019

Am so proud of Percy Tau — Nonhle G (@EnnetteNGwala) August 10, 2019

Joke's aside , that boy Percy Tau is truly special — Lesilo Rula (@kay_mahapa) August 10, 2019

Can SA (bafana bafana) win games so that we can watch Percy Tau playing in Premier league — IG: @Siyethember (@Siyethember) August 10, 2019

I am willing to tweet about Percy Tau every week. ..💯

That's how proud I am of him



Forever Stan a soccer legend🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 — Themba Ndlovu (@mwalesmash) August 10, 2019

@druzaaa 😂🤣😂😂 look at @orlandopirates trying to win their first game of the CCL🤣😂😂😂 https://t.co/8sqs5iiq2t — Dzunisani Skinere® (@Dzunnie_Skinere) August 10, 2019

Seeing Kaizer Chiefs on top of Orlando Pirates on the log standing is more like seeing an Elephant on top of a tree. You dont know how it got there and it can fall at anytime#AbsaPrem — Advocate Magadze (@AdvMagadze) August 10, 2019

Green Eagles result against Orlando Pirates is a big statement and a massive result .



Puncherello good evening — bwezani mbewe (@rodewellm) August 10, 2019

That's my point exactly, it's not like we scored. No one is talking about Shonga, Mulenga, Memela and Pule they couldn't score an important away goal.😏😏 — Orlando Pirates Fan☠ (@ncelazuko) August 10, 2019

Hard Lucky boys we can do it in our back yard — Musa Mavin Zikhali (@ZikhaliMavin) August 10, 2019