EXTRA TIME: Paul Pogba humiliates Eric Bailly with changing room nutmeg

The Ivorian defender was unable to stop the red-hot midfielder who has racked up 14 goals and nine assists this season

star Paul Pogba showed his class by brilliantly displacing teammate Eric Bailly with his nutmeg.

After concluding their training session on Tuesday, the duo were involved in a friendly challenge in the changing room.

Bailly followed the French midfielder for the ball but could not stop the ball from passing through his legs – a move that saw the centre-back disappointed as he cleans his face with his shirt.

For Pogba, it was a hilarious move and he promptly took to social media to apologise to the Cote d’Ivoire international with a clip of the dribble.

The 25-year-old sealed the Red Devils’ 2-0 win over in Monday’s outing while Bailly was an unused substitute in the tie.