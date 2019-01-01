African All Stars

EXTRA TIME: Monaco forward Onyekuru returns to Galatasaray

Comments()
Getty Images
The Super Eagles forward returned to Istanbul on Monday after helping Leonardo Jardim’s men secure their first point of the season

Monaco summer-signing Henry Onyekuru has returned to Turkey to reunite with his former Galatasaray teammates and coaches.

After helping Monaco to a 2-2 draw against Nimes on Sunday, the Nigeria international visited the Lions’ training at Florya Metin Oktay Facilities the following day  

Onyekuru spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Galatasaray where he scored 16 goals in 39 appearances and won the domestic double of the Super Lig and Turkish Cup.

Editors' Picks

The 22-year-old completed a five-year deal to Monaco from Everton this summer but he took time out to send his best wishes to Fatih Terim's side for the 2019-20 season.

Article continues below

 

Close