EXTRA TIME: Egypt's Mohamed Elneny cuts off his dreadlocks ahead of Afcon

Surprisingly, the Arsenal star will be wearing a new look when his country hosts the rest of the continent later this month

midfielder Mohamed Elneny has cut off his dreads before the commencement of the 2019 (Afcon).

Since his arrival at in January 2016, the 26-year-old has been known for always having the dreadlocks hairstyle.

On Tuesday, Elneny revealed his new look without his dreadlocks while he enjoyed the Eid-al Fitr holiday. The African star will soon join 's training camp.

'Switching off before the next big thing: Afcon 2019. And yes, you have seen it right, no more hair," Elneny captioned the picture.

Elneny will be hoping to have a great tournament with the Pharaohs on home soil after a season where the Gunners failed to win a trophy.

Earlier this year, his compatriot and 2018-19 Uefa winner Mohamed Salah shaved off his trademark beard for a clean and fresh look.

Egypt are the hosts of this year's Afcon and they are up against DR Congo, and Zimbabwe in Group A of the showpiece.

Their opening game is against Zimbabwe at the Cairo International Stadium on June 21.