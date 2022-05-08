Explained: Why Atletico Madrid won't give Real Madrid a guard of honour

Why won't Atletico Madrid give Real Madrid a guard of honour when they clash at Wanda Metropolitano? GOAL is here to provide you with all the details.

Atletico were officially dethroned as reigning La Liga champions on April 30, 2022, as Real Madrid thrashed Espanyol 4-0 at Santiago Bernabeu to clinch the trophy with four games to spare.

The Blancos' will play their first game as champions at the home stadium of their arch-rivals, who are set to break with the tradition of clapping the opposition onto the pitch out of respect for their title success.

Why won't Atletico Madrid give Real Madrid a guard of honour?

Atletico have released a statement explaining why they won't give Madrid a guard of honour at Wanda Metropolitano on May 8, 2022.

"Some people want to turn what began as a gesture of recognition for the champions into a public toll that their rivals must pay, imbued with the scent of humiliation," the club statement reads.

"Atletico Madrid will under no circumstances collaborate in this attempt at ridicule in which the true values of sport are completely forgotten and tension and confrontation between fans are incited."

Atletico also claimed that they have been unfairly criticised for their decision while citing Celta Vigo's reluctance to clap their players onto the pitch following their 2020-21 La Liga success.

"Atleti are the last league champions. Does anyone remember any controversy about whether we should receive a guard of honour from our first opponents after winning the title? No, because there was no debate," the club added.

"In the first match of this season, Celta Vigo decided not to give a guard of honour and it was the right decision, because they are gestures that should be done to be applauded by the home crowd... We received the guard of honour in the first game we played at home, from Elche. Naturally, gratefully and, obviously, without any demands."

What sparked the controversy?

The suggestion that Atletico would snub the guard of honour tradition was initially raised after their 2-0 defeat to Athletic Club, which came on the same day Madrid clinched their 35th La Liga crown.

Atletico defender Jose Gimenez said when quizzed on a potential tribute: "A guard of honour to Real Madrid? We congratulate them, but we have a lot of respect for our fans."

The club's number one goalkeeper and captain, Jan Oblak, also expressed his disapproval of the guard of honour.

"As captain, I'm one of those who doesn't like to give or receive the guard of honour," said Oblak. "The club will decide and we'll do whatever is necessary."

What did Simeone say about the guard of honour?

Simeone is 100 per cent behind Atletico's decision not to approve a guard of honour, mainly out of respect to the club's fanbase.

"The reality is what the club said in a press release, explaining perfectly, congratulating Real Madrid above all, the footballers, the technical staff, because they have done a great job," the Atletico boss said at a press conference.

"We have respect for Madrid but more for our people.

“I don't know if this is represented in other world championships. Each society is different. The Spanish one has this guard of honour for their rivals, [but] as an example, where I come from I don't use it. We live differently too."

Meanwhile, Simeone's opposite number, Carlo Ancelotti, has also played down the significance of the gesture.

"The Italians aren't used to [the guard of honour]," the Madrid manager said ahead of the derby. "Atletico Madrid are a club we respect a lot, they're our neighbour and our friend.

"I have a lot of respect for the players, the fans and the coach. If they do it, great. If not, it doesn't matter."

