Exclusive to Kooora.. Queiroz reunites with his old friend after 9 years

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Carlos Queiroz, the new coach of the Ghana national team, decided to include Daniel Gaspar as a goalkeeping coach in the technical staff of the “Black Stars” team, which is preparing to embark on the 2026 World Cup.

The Ghana Football Association had announced earlier in April the appointment of Queiroz as head coach of the national team, succeeding the dismissed Otto Addo, less than two months before the start of the World Cup.

Queiroz signed a contract to lead the Ghana national team in the World Cup, which is being held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with an option to extend.

The veteran Portuguese coach is contesting the World Cup for the fifth consecutive time, a record, after having led Portugal in 2010, and Iran in 2014, 2018, and 2022.

Queiroz arrived in Ghana the day before yesterday, Wednesday, and held a press conference yesterday, Thursday, in which he pledged to deliver a good performance in the World Cup despite the tight time.

Kooora learned today, Friday, that Daniel Gaspar will join Queiroz in the technical staff of the Ghana national team as a goalkeeping coach.

A source said that the 70-year-old American coach signed his contract to join the technical staff, and that he will travel to Ghana next week to begin his mission.

The Ghana Football Association is expected to announce this signing in the coming few days.

A friendship of more than 30 years

Queiroz and Gaspar, who holds American and Portuguese nationalities, share a strong friendship, as they worked together at more than one stop over more than 3 decades.

The duo worked with Portugal’s youth national team in 1992, Sporting Lisbon in 1994, the American MetroStars (currently New York Red Bulls) in 1996, and Japan’s Nagoya Grampus in two stints, the first in 1997 and the second in 2004.

They also worked together with the Portugal national team in 2009, in addition to the Iran national team in 2011 in a long experience that lasted 6 years, and the Ghana national team will witness the reunion of the two coaches after 9 years.

Gaspar previously took part in two World Cup editions, the first with the Portugal national team in 2010, and the second with Iran in 2014, and he is preparing for his third participation in the next edition.

The Ghana national team plays in the last group, which includes the national teams of England, Croatia, and Panama.

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