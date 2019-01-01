EXCLUSIVE: Sweden-based Chris Mbamba eyes Harambee Stars role

Despite turning out for Sweden’s U-17 and U-20 teams, Chris Mbamba insists that he is still eligible to feature for Kenya

Sweden-based player Chris Mbamba has revealed his ambition of featuring for Harambee Stars.

The 26-year-old turns out for Oskarshamns AIK in the country's second-tier league, and features as a fast-paced winger or attacking midfielder. “Playing for (Kenya) has always been an option for me because of my roots," Bamba, who was born to a Zimbabwean father and Kenyan mother exclusively told Goal.

“I am closest to my Kenyan relatives and it is always been home to me despite the fact that I have not lived there. My mother is from Meru, where I have spent most of the visits apart from Nairobi of course.”

Mbamba was born in Zimbabwe but moved to Sweden at a tender age and received his football education while there. He has since enjoyed stints in Norway at Ham Kam and English side Port Vale.

Article continues below

He also turned out for Sweden's U-17 and U-20 teams. “I haven't played for the Swedish National A-team so I am eligible to play for Kenya. I have watched a couple of Kenyan matches when it's been available. I have been proud and impressed with what I have seen so far.

“(Victor) Wanyama, of course, is one (of the players) that sticks out with his style of play and presence and also because we are both midfielders.”

Under the French coach Sebastien Migne, Kenya are currently preparing to play Ghana in the final match of the 2019 Africa Nations Cup qualifiers. The team has also qualified for the continental event for the first time in 15-years.