EXCLUSIVE: It is a dream to play with my idols for Super Eagles - Chukwueze

The 20-year-old forward has featured nine times for Nigeria since making his debut appearance in 2018

winger Samuel Chukwueze feels fulfilled and excited to play for the national team.

After his impressive showings at U17 level, the youngster continued to thrive, winning the Nigeria Football Federation's Young Player of the Year award in 2018.

On the back of the standout performances, the sensational winger was handed a call-up to the Super Eagles squad and made his debut for the three-time African champions as a starter in their 0-0 friendly against in November 2018.

Chukwueze then went on to make Gernot Rohr’s squad for the 2019 . The forward was at his best in his debut Afcon appearance, opening his Super Eagles account in their 2-1 win over in the quarter-final stage.

The ingenious 20-year-old featured four times in the biennial tournament to help the West Africans clinch their eighth bronze medal in .

Chukwueze spoke to Goal in an exclusive interview about how delighted he is with his Super Eagles experience.

“It is a dream for me to play for my country. Last year I watched the team at the World Cup on TV, and now I am part of the squad, and I have played at Afcon,” he told Goal.

“I grew up idolising players like Ahmed Musa and Jon Obi Mikel, and now they are my teammates.

“I think we have the makings of a very good team, with players like Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho, who are playing for big clubs in Europe. We can get better and better I hope, and I want to be a part of it.”

Chukwueze will be expected to play a part when the Super Eagles square off against in a friendly game on September 10.