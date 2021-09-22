Ex-Orlando Pirates coach De Sa banking on Mosimane after taking up Egypt role

The two South African coaches have previously crossed paths and they now meet in North Africa

Former Orlando Pirates coach Roger De Sa says Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane “can talk forever” as he intends to tap into the knowledge of the ex-Mamelodi Sundowns tactician after taking up the job of Egypt assistant coach.

De Sa confirmed last week that he will be the Egypt assistant coach to Carlos Quieroz whom he has previously worked with in the Bafana Bafana set-up.

But with Mosimane coaching Al Ahly who have a number of players in the Egypt national team, De Sa is keen to work with his compatriot in executing his Pharaohs job.

“That’s good news, isn't it? We can have a couple of reunions and get-togethers, which is always good,” De Sa told iDiski Times.

“Ja, looking forward to catching up with Pitso of course, and everybody else. And Pitso, I’m sure Pitso will keep me up for a couple of hours because he can talk forever about football.

“We’ve always got on, we played together, we played against each other, we coached against each other as well.

“I think we started pretty much at the same time. No, it's always good to catch up and chat, it goes for hours and hours, and eventually, I get a word in.”

De Sa and his boss Quieroz will begin their Egypt tenure with a 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Libya on October 8 at home.

The Pharaohs will then visit Libya for the return leg three days later.

Having coached in the Premier Soccer League all his career, De Sa explains “it doesn’t get bigger” than working in Egypt.

“I’m very fortunate that I’ve got a decent business and a very good marriage and family life that enabled me to continue my happy life here,” said De Sa.

“But with an opportunity like this, the temptation was always going to be there and I had to make a choice. Ja, it doesn’t get bigger. And let’s have a go.”

De Sa becomes the third South African coach to work in Egypt after Mosimane and Calvin Johnson.