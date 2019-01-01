Ex-Liverpool striker Camara named Guinea Technical Director

The 47-year-old has played for and coached the Syli Nationale as well as working as his country’s Sports Minister

Former and Guinea forward Titi Camara has been appointed technical advisor to Guinean Football Federation (Feguifoot) president Antonio Souare.

In his new role, Camara will provide technical counsel to Souare on national team issues.

“Mr Aboubakar Titi Camara, former captain of the National Syli, is appointed technical advisor to the president of the Guinean Football Federation, responsible for the national teams. This decision takes effect from the date [December 28] of signature,” wrote Souare in a statement.

Article continues below

Camara, a former Syli Nationale captain, has before attempted to run for the Feguifoot presidency but did not meet the requirements to contest.

Before retiring, he featured 56 times for Guinea and scored 23 goals and also turned out for , Lens, Saint Etienne and in his club career.

After briefly coaching Guinea in 2009, the former Liverpool striker was appointed Guinea Sports Minister in 2010 and spent two years in that role.