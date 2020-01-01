Ex-Barcelona striker Amuneke names Cameroon legend Rigobert Song as toughest opponent

The one-time African Player of the Year enjoyed an illustrious playing career, but he can't forget his challenge against the Cameroonian defender

Former and striker Emmanuel Amuneke has named ex- and Metz centre-back Rigobert Song as the toughest player he faced during his playing career.

After his three-year stint at and a successful outing at the 1994 with the Super Eagles, Amuneke who was named the African Player of the Year in that same year moved to Lisbon for his first adventure in Europe.

Although they might have faced each other countless times in their career, the 49-year-old recalled his first encounter against Song in 1996 during a round of 32 game at Metz.

Amuneke said the Cameroonian did not give him any break as Sporting bowed to a 2-0 loss at Stade Saint-Symphorien.

"Rigobert Song, the Cameroonian," he told Spn Africa when asked about his toughest opponent.

"I still remember a Uefa Cup (first leg, Round of 32) game we (Sporting Club) played against his team (Metz) where he did not give me any breathing space.

"It was almost impossible to go past Song on that day as he gave me a very difficult time."

Song is presently the coach of the Cameroon U23 team, and he guided them to the 2019 Africa U23 Cup of Nations where they failed to progress past the group stage.

Amuneke, on his part, is with Egyptian outfit El Makkasa where he is working as director of the club's academies across Africa.

He described former international teammate Finidi George as the best player he had played with in his career.

“It has to be Finidi George because he crosses brilliantly, is very pacy and also makes the game look so simple,” he added.