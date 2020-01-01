Evra reveals how he convinced Solskjaer to give Williams a chance at Man Utd

The teenager has pushed himself into contention in the United defence, thanks in no small part to a prestigious recommendation

Patrice Evra believes that he deserves some of the credit for Brandon Williams' emergence as a first-team regular at .

Williams, 19, has burst onto the scene at left-back this season, having never previously played a senior game for the Red Devils.

He has racked up 22 appearances to date, starting both United's 2-0 Premier League victory over Chelsea and their 1-1 draw against Club Brugge in the Europa League in the past week.

The youngster's presence in the first team has necessitated a change in tactics for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, with Luke Shaw moving centrally to form a back three with Victor Lindelof or Eric Bailly and Harry Maguire.

And Evra was immediately impressed with his first glance at Williams, prompting him to talk to the manager about the prospect.

"I'm doing my coaching badges at Manchester United, I go like two weeks per month to do my course, and someone sent me a video about Brandon," the former Red explained to Copa90.

"I was watching it and was like 'Wow, he has got something I really love'.

"So, I saw him, and he was tough, and after the training session I went with the first-team and I saw Ole.

"I said 'Ole, do you know about that kid Brandon Williams?'

"Yeah, they say he is good.'

"I said 'Trust me Ole, since I left I can see he can play he can play at left-back.'

"I said 'Please give him a chance'."

United suffered a disappointing January, losing twice in the Premier League and also going down to in the semi-finals.

But despite failing to beat Brugge on Thursday things are looking up for Solskjaer's men, who are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions.

The news that rivals City face a ban, moreover, heightens their own chances of making the competition with fifth place now likely to yield a spot.

, current occupants of that place, lie just two points ahead of United, who could move into a qualification berth should they beat on Sunday and other results go their way.