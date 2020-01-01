'Everything is on standby' - Silva uncertain about life after Man City

The Spanish playmaker is set to sign a short-term contract extension if football returns following the coronavirus shutdown

David Silva has revealed his long-term future is on hold during the coronavirus pandemic, but he will not go back on his decision to leave .

The 34-year-old's contract expires at the end of June but he is set to sign a short-term extension if the Premier League or is restarted.

Silva has been linked with possible moves to or Major League Soccer but he insists that no decision has been made.

"Everything is on standby, there’s nothing for now," Silva told AS on Instagram. "My family ask me all the time but my answer is that everything is stopped.

"I’m back in training again and looking at places where I feel I can be at 100 per cent. Some friends text me with stories saying I’m going to this place or this other place, but they actually know more than me. Honestly, now I’m waiting that we go through all this situation.”

City fans will be robbed of the opportunity to say goodbye to a player many see as the greatest in the club's history as matches will only restart behind closed doors.

But while Silva says he has an enormous connection with the supporters, he will not be changing his decision about leaving after a decade with the club.

“When I say something, I go forward with it. That’s how I feel it," he said. "I’ve had 10 years in Manchester and I’ve accomplished what I wanted to. My era ends here, but I will always have this club in my heart for everything I’ve lived here.

"From the first moment I’ve been treated in an incredible way. Here in Manchester you are really respected, people show me a lot of adoration. But now my family and myself need another challenge.

”To play football, there is a perfect atmosphere. And to live as a footballer too, it’s a calm life over here.

"The only bad point is the weather but you can actually feel really good here. Those 10 years have even gone very fast now that I look back."

Silva has won four Premier League League titles and seven domestic cup competitions during his time at the Etihad Stadium to go with his World Cup and European Championship successes with .

The Champions League is the one major medal missing from his collection and he could yet have one more shot at it, if the competition is restarted.

“It’s going to be a bit weird," Silva said about the possibility. "We’ll have to wait for what they tell us and try to get there in the best condition. I’d love to win it.”