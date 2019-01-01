'Everything is going very well here' - Lewandowski open to retiring at Bayern Munich

The Poland striker has suggested that he could stay with the Bavarians until the end of his career

talisman Robert Lewandowski has hinted that he could be happy to stay with the champions until the end of his career.

The former forward netted a brace in Bayern's 6-0 win over at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, in a game which saw him leapfrog Claudio Pizarro as the Bundesliga's all-time leading foreign goalscorer.

After a tough start to the season, Bayern have now regained top spot in the league table, having gone ahead of Dortmund on goal difference.

Lewandowski is also now the Bundesliga's top goalscorer having netted 17 league goals so far this season and gave a positive response when asked whether he could end his career with Bayern.

"Everything is going very well here, I'm feeling well and I'm satisfied, the communication between the club is good," Lewandowski told Welt am Sonntag.

"I can play at the highest level for another five to seven years, I've been playing for Bayern for a long time, it's one of the biggest clubs in the world, and if you play for that, there are few options to improve."

The 30-year-old has been heavily linked with a big-money move to in recent years but now claims that he is only focused on his career with Bayern, with his contract not due to expire until 2021.

He said: "I am fully focused on this season and my future in Munich. Bayern remains one of the top four in Europe, so I'm not thinking of other things."

It has been suggested that Bayern are in need of another striker to help ease the pressure on Lewandowski, with previous second-choice forward Sandro Wagner leaving for at the start of the year.

But the former Dortmund man says he would rather not be rested in matches to avoid losing rhythm and believes his side still have plenty of good options in the forward areas.

Article continues below

"I already have some opportunities to rest, Thomas Müller and Serge Gnabry are both able to play as strikers," he added.

"In the past season, I've had several breaks, and in retrospect, I have to say that they have not done me so well. I lost my rhythm, maybe too many breaks, it was not a perfect solution."

Next up for Lewandowski and Bayern is a crucial last-16 second leg against , with the first leg finishing 0-0 at Anfield.