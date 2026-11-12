'Everyone is thinking how is he going to get back in' - Alan Shearer names Arsenal summer signing as the Premier League's early player of the season

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Alan Shearer has named Ezri Konsa as the Premier League's player of the season so far, insisting the Arsenal summer signing has been so good that nobody has even noticed William Saliba's absence. The England defender has been an ever-present for Mikel Arteta's league leaders, and Saliba's looming return from a back injury now leaves the Gunners with a big selection call.

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Shearer crowns Konsa early player of the season

Alan Shearer believes Konsa has been the standout performer in the Premier League this season after a superb start to life at Arsenal. The 29-year-old completed a £55 million move from Aston Villa in the summer, ending a seven-year spell at Villa Park that brought a Europa League triumph.

Speaking to Betfair, Shearer said: "I think the player of the season up to now has been Ezri Konsa." Konsa has missed just one game so far, helping Arteta's side open up a five-point lead at the top of the table.

Konsa makes Arsenal forget Saliba injury

Arsenal signed Konsa partly to cover for Saliba, who returned from last summer's World Cup with a serious back injury. Instead, the England international has turned that absence into an afterthought for the reigning champions.

Shearer added: "I just think when you look at the performances of Arsenal defensively, and look at his performances defensively, we haven't even really mentioned them missing William Saliba. The only time we've mentioned him is in the last two weeks and that's because everyone is thinking how is he going to get back in because Konsa has been that good."

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Ferdinand warns Arteta of a huge problem

Rio Ferdinand recently made the same point on his YouTube channel: "Mikel Arteta has got a problem, he's got a huge problem now. What is he going to do when William Saliba is fit? Ezri Konsa has come into that back-four and he looks like he's been there for ten years."

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The former Manchester United defender added: "It's a problem but it's a problem that I hope Mikel Arteta will enjoy because he's got two top centre-backs vying to be in the team. It's a good position to be in. I think we will see Konsa sometimes playing right-back."

Arsenal head to Newcastle as Brighton give chase

Arsenal return from the international break with a tricky trip to Newcastle at St James' Park, with Saliba closing in on a comeback. Brighton, who have won seven of their 10 league games, sit second.

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Shearer expects them to stay the course. "Brighton could be Arsenal's main challenge to the title this season," he said. "I don't think they're going to go away."