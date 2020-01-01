Everton sign Allan from Napoli on three-year contract

The experienced midfielder has reunited with former Partenopei boss Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park

have announced the signing of Brazilian midfielder Allan from on a three-year contract.

The Toffees have snapped up Allan for a reported fee of €25 million (£22m/$30m), bringing to an end his five-year stay at Stadio San Paolo.

The 29-year-old told 's official website of his delight after being unveiled on Merseyside: "It is a real pleasure to sign for Everton. I am immensely happy to be here.

"I hope, like I have done in my entire career, I contribute with my performances together with my teammates and that I put in some great games, great performances and win important things.

"It is a club with a rich history in the Premier League, has real ambition and then there is Professor Ancelotti.

"He has done everything possible to bring me here.

"It is the size of the Club and the name of the coach which means you don’t think twice about coming to Everton."

Asked what attributes he will bring to Everton's current squad, Allan responded: "A strong part of my game is marking and the desire going in to win absolutely every ball," he explained.

"I believe with my desire I can put in really good performances to win the fans over and I hope to win things as well. There will be a tremendous amount of dedication from me, a lot of dedication – a lot.

"I received a lot of messages from Everton fans and that made me really happy and confident in the work I can do here."

