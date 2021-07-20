The winger is one of the Premier League's longest tenured attackers, having been in England's top-flight since 2012-13

Everton have revealed the signing of Andros Townsend on a two-year deal, with the winger reuniting with manager Rafa Benitez after playing under the Spaniard at Newcastle.

He joins from Crystal Palace, who released him after last season, and has credited the presence of Benitez as a primary reason for his arrival.

Townsend has 31 goals and 35 assists to his name in the Premier League, and he carries a reputation for being an active defensive participant with his side out of possession.

What has been said?

“Everton is a massive football club and very ambitious,” Townsend told evertontv. “They would admit I’m coming here to be a squad player.

“My job now is to prove I’m good enough to be an important part of this football club."

Townsend also discussed his maturation as a player, praising the lessons Benitez taught him.

“When you’re young and a winger, you focus solely on when you have the ball at your feet,” said Townsend. “What can you do when you have the ball?

“Rafa tried to get me to work off the ball [at Newcastle], run in behind, come into the pockets, work back defensively.

“Rafa is very experienced, he does a lot of work on the tactical side on the training pitch and leaves no stone unturned.

“More importantly, he’s a great man, a great man-manager, and he’s always talking to you."

Bigger picture

Everton have been linked with many wingers as Benitez shapes his squad, and Bayer Leverkusen forward Demarai Gray is also reportedly expected to join imminently.

For a time last year, they held a European place, but they slumped to 10th by the end of the campaign and are eager to make another run at a spot in a continental competition.

