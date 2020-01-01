Everton in self-isolation after first-team player reports coronavirus symptoms

Yet another side in the English top tier have been told to remain indoors due to fears of further spreading Covid-19

have announced that their entire first-team squad are in self-isolation after a player reported to the club that he had symptoms consistent with coronavirus.

In addition, the Toffees have closed Goodison Park, the team's headquarters in city centre and their training centre, Finch Farm.

The club are keeping close tabs on the player, as well as the rest of those who may have come in contact with the individual in question.

More teams

A statement released on Friday reads: " Football Club can confirm that, as a precautionary measure, its entire first-team squad and coaching staff are undertaking a period of self-isolation following medical advice.

"The step has been taken after a first-team player reported symptoms consistent with coronavirus. The Club is in regular contact with the player in question and is monitoring the wellbeing of all players and staff.

"The health, welfare and safety of all Everton players, staff and stakeholders is the Club’s absolute priority.

"Therefore, the Club has taken the decision to close down all Everton workplaces including USM Finch Farm, Goodison Park and its headquarters at the Royal Liver Building in Liverpool City Centre. The Club’s retail store at Goodison Park will also close but its Liverpool ONE store is unaffected and will remain open.

"Everton will continue to adhere to UK Government and Public Health guidelines with regards to the closure of its facilities and wellbeing of staff and will be discussing next steps with regards to upcoming fixtures with the Premier League on Friday morning.

"Further updates will be provided in due course, including guidance relating to forthcoming fixtures."

Article continues below

Everton had originally been set to take on cross-town rivals and Premier League champions-elect Liverpool on Monday, but the chances of that fixture going ahead now look slim to none after the closure of Goodison.

In addition, the Premier League itself is set to have an emergency meeting around 10:30 am UK time on Friday to discuss whether the weekend of fixtures should go ahead at all after boss Mikel Arteta's positive test for Covid-19 forced the Gunners into quarantine.

Players from Leicester and have also been affected so far, with more expected to follow in the coming hours and days.