Eto’o, Drogba and Toure lead Africa’s tributes for Maradona

Shina Oludare
Chief Editor Nigeria
Diego Maradona, Gimnasia
Getty
The Barcelona and Cameroon great led some of the continent’s stars to pay respect to the Argentine football icon who passed away on Wednesday

Samuel Eto’o, Yaya Toure, Didier Drogba and a host of other African football figures have paid tribute to late Diego Maradona.

The 1986 Fifa World Cup winner passed away at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack.

The Gimnasia manager had been hospitalised in November, days after celebrating his landmark birthday, after complaining of a low spirit and fatigue. He subsequently underwent surgery to treat a serious subdural hematoma.

    On Wednesday morning, however, Maradona suffered cardiac arrest, and paramedics at the scene failed to revive him.

    With the footballing world thrown into mourning, the four-time African Player of the Year, alongside others, has taken to social media to pay respect
     

