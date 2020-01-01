Eredivise ends season without promotion and relegation

ADO Den Haag and RKC Waalwijk will remain in the top flight next season despite being tipped to go down

ADO Den Haag and RKC Waalwijk will remain in the Eredivisie next season after the Dutch federation opted to not promote or relegate any teams based on this season's results.

The decision was made by the KNVB on Friday following a club vote after the federation stated that it was not an option to increase the league to 20 teams.

With the decision, Cambuur and De Graafschap will remain in the second division despite being on course for promotion to the Eredivisie.

