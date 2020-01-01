Enter the speedsters: Dribbling back in fashion in post-lockdown Premier League

The slower pace of games behind closed doors has allowed clubs with fast, fleet-footed forwards to come to the fore in England's top-flight

The Premier League has largely slipped straight back into its usual rhythm since the restart.

The stark financial inequality within the division has ensured results, and the patterns of play, are impervious to change, and if anything the big clubs have seemingly gained a slight edge from the challenges of reduced fitness, empty stadiums, increased substitutions, and a congested fixture list.

But there is one tactical element of Premier League football that appears to be emerging as a potential game-changer in the race for Europe: good old fashioned speed.

A too-short pre-season, followed by a compacted schedule, has made fitness a serious issue for every club, leading to a general slowdown of action. In this new landscape - and physical concerns will not go away until at least the start of next season - it is the explosive dribbler who stands to benefit most.

Since the Premier League returned, matches have averaged 30.3 attempted dribbles per game, with 17.5 per game successful. That is down significantly from the season-long average of 35.6 attempted dribbles per game and 21.3 successful.

Dribbling stats do not necessarily show the extent of how pace is being used in a game. For one thing, a successful dribble is merely the inverse of a successful tackle, meaning sprinting into wide-open space is not captured in the stats. They are, however, a good place to start.

The only two clubs outside the ‘Big Six’ to have won twice the restart are and , and both have consistently relied upon quick wingers making an impact in short second-half bursts.

With managers playing conservatively from the outset to avoid injuries and legs rapidly tiring as the game goes on, it makes perfect sense that nippy wingers would gain an advantage from sudden bursts of speed.

Adama Traore’s exploits from the bench are well documented, with the ex- starlet having twice assisted Raul Jimenez goals before making an instant impact on Saturday, when his dribbling through the middle frightened lethargic defenders into giving Leander Dendoncker too much space to score the winner.

Southampton, meanwhile, look to have finally embraced Ralph Hasenhuttl’s counter-pressing tactics, beating Norwich and via small bursts of energy on the break.

Nathan Redmond, Stuart Armstrong, and Danny Ings have suddenly upped the tempo, engaging a pincer press on their opponents and galloping into the opposition half. When Premier League fitness was generally higher, Hasenhuttl’s side could not seem to find these levels, but now Ings’ darting movements are catching defenders flat-footed.

Elsewhere, and Newcastle have both produced surprise results with similar tactics.

At Palace, Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew’s speed on the counterattack saw them race into a two-goal lead against Bournemouth, while Newcastle beat 3-0 through the sheer speed of Allan Saint-Maximin (seven dribbles), Miguel Almiron, and Joelinton - who twice got behind the back line, the second leading to John Egan's red card that changed the game.

The new importance of speed can also be measured by those who have struggled with the transition. Sheffield United suddenly look lost without speed in their attack. Villa might have already been in a rut, but their creative output has disintegrated since the restart as they badly lack a quick dribbler out wide.

Fitness concerns are likely to get worse, not better, while defensive shapes generally should suffer from the inevitable squad rotation over the coming weeks.

And so in the race for football, it looks like clubs with a particular focus on incisive counterattacks and wing-focused bursts of energy are best placed to find form.

Performances over the last week seem to confirm that and will come out of this well.

At Stamford Bridge, Willian and Christian Pulisic have restarted strongly, while Frank Lampard got the better of Pep Guardiola in midweek by bringing Tammy Abraham off the bench and instructing his players to launch long balls over the top of the defence for Abraham and Pulisic to chase. They stretched the game and turned it in Chelsea’s favour.

This fits with the vibrant, free-flowing nature of Lampard’s young team throughout the season, who in patches of good form have benefitted from the naivety of youth. The creative buzz of Mason Mount and Pulisic can be tactically reckless, but against heavy limbs they should rediscover their early season form. Pulisic in particular, with two goals in two league games in June, looks to be the difference maker.

Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes, meanwhile, stole the headlines in Manchester United's midweek victory over Sheffield United, though their creativity from central midfield predominantly served to conjure more space for the darting runs of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

The forward duo cut through Chris Wilder’s defence, their acceleration taking them beyond the back five with far greater ease than would have been expected pre-lockdown.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made no secret of making pace and power the defining features of his United side, and while his attempts to vaguely recapture what Sir Alex Ferguson’s 1990s side were about have provided mixed results at best, all of the sudden the simplicity of Solskjaer’s tactics look ideal for the new order.

, in direct contrast, are becoming a ruthlessly organised possession team under Mikel Arteta. He likes his players to recycle the ball and form little triangles in the final third, just like Guardiola’s City.

However, Arteta’s attention to detail means he is likely to notice the heightened importance of speed, and in Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang he certainly has the players to temporary shift to a more direct game.

The caginess of these opening matches, whether by accident or design, is understandable. But after feeling out 'the new normal' over the last fortnight, it is time for managers to make tactical adjustments to adapt to Project Restart football.

Taking more risks, maximising the use of quick players off the bench, and being prepared to play longer balls in behind the opposition defence: these are the simple tactical elements that could make all the difference for those Premier League sides still fighting for something.