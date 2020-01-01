'Enough is enough' - Super Falcons stars condemn Lekki massacre

The Nigerian women's players have reacted after the deaths of several unarmed protesters in Lagos

Players of 's women's national team have expressed their disappointment after the deaths of several unarmed protesters after violent incidents with the country's soldiers on Tuesday.

Africa’s most populous nation has been plagued by protests for the last two weeks as citizens took to the streets to call for an end to police brutality, especially by the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

However, a 24-hour curfew was effected in the country’s commercial capital Lagos in an attempt to keep their residents indoors, but events turned tragic when soldiers attacked protesters at Lekki.

More teams

Following horrific images of unarmed protesters' deaths, the players, including Ngozi Okobi, have taken to social media to appeal against the Nigerian government.

"Nigeria government why? What have we done to deserve all this?," Okobi wrote on her Instagram page.

"God please intervein, these people are killing the leaders of tomorrow and the future of Nigeria."

Nigeria and Avaldsnes striker Rasheedat Ajibade also weighed in as she prayed for God's intervention.

"My heart bleeds right now, Oh Lord arise and fight for your children, Lord pls heal our land," she wrote.

Elsewhere on the same issue, Nigeria and Eskilstuna United midfielder Halimatu Ayinde also let out her displeasure.

"End this wickedness now, we asked for nothing but for good governance, why killing the leaders of tomorrow?" she asked.

On her own part, Nigeria and AS defender Osinachi Ohale also shared her unreserved disgust over the incidents in Lagos.

"Nigerian government stop killing your people, stop killing my brothers and sisters, stop killing our youths," she voiced out.

"Nigerian government you have done us more harm than good we deserve better."