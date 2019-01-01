England’s Euro 2020 squad: Who will make Southgate’s 23-man squad?

The Three Lions reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup but who are the contenders to make the team for the Euros next summer?

are already on the verge of qualifying for after taking four wins from their first four games in Group A, scoring 19 goals in the process.

Although the job is not quite finished yet, England manager Gareth Southgate will surely be starting to turn his attentions to the tournament next summer.

He can choose 23 players to form his squad for Euro 2020, with the semi-finals and final taking place in the UK at Wembley, giving players just a few months to impress before the names have to be submitted on June 2.

Who is guaranteed to make England's Euro 2020 squad?

goalkeeper Jordan Pickford looks set to start for the Three Lions after establishing himself as England’s No.1 after a series of impressive displays at the 2018 World Cup.

Harry Maguire, signed by for a record £80 million ($97m) in August 2019, is likely to continue at centre-back alongside ’s John Stones, with the pair having played together at the World Cup.

’s Michael Keane has featured regularly for England during their Euros qualifiers and looks set to make the finals squad.

's Trent Alexander-Arnold will likely be one of the first names on the teamsheet after a stellar two years establishing himself as one of the best right-backs in the world.

In midfield, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson should be England’s key central midfielder while Leicester’s James Maddison looks set to be included in the squad after impressing in the Premier League.

Declan Rice has established himself as England’s holding midfielder in 2019 and looks likely to be selected, especially given the lack of other options in the position for Southgate.

Captain Harry Kane will lead the line for the Three Lions and Man City’s Raheem Sterling should also be included, along with ’s Jadon Sancho and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford .

Who are contenders to make England's Euro 2020 squad?

’s Nick Pope and ’s Tom Heaton are currently the favourites to join Pickford, despite the latter being ruled out of Southgate’s latest squad through injury.

goalkeeper Dean Henderson is in the mix after replacing the injured Heaton.

’s Danny Rose , Leicester’s Ben Chilwell and Man City’s Kyle Walker look set to take the remaining full-back slots, providing fierce competition.

Kieran Trippier , too, will be pushing to rejoin the squad after reinvigorating his career at but faces competition from Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back.

Luke Shaw has not played for England since August 2018 but will be aiming to muscle his way back into contention.

Mason Mount’s excellent performances for have seen him means he will likely be selected next summer, whilst his team-mate Tammy Abraham will be hard to omit from the 23 if he continues his current goalscoring form.

Spurs’ Dele Alli is still among the favourites to feature despite a lack of appearances this season, although he did miss out on Southgate’s squad for the October qualifiers.

Aston Villa’s Tyron Mings and Chelsea’s Fikayo Tomori will hope for a place in the final 23 after being included in Southgate’s squad for the country’s qualifiers in October.

There is likely to be plenty of competition in midfield with Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain , Spurs’ Harry Winks and Man United’s Jesse Lingard all vying for a spot.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ross Barkley will be hoping to make a case have excelled under Frank Lampard this season, while Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson will be trying to do enough for a place in the Euro 2020 squad.

Who is a long shot to make England's Euro 2020 squad?

Angus Gunn and Jack Butland both offer alternatives in goal but would likely only be picked in the case of injuries.

Burnley's James Tarkowski was on standby for the 2018 World Cup squad but is a rank outsider here.

Manchester City’s Phil Foden and Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish are also long shots and will be aiming to throw their hats into the ring with consistent Premier League performances at their respective clubs.

Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek , Everton’s Fabian Delph and Spurs’ Eric Dier could also be considered by Southgate but remain outsiders, despite the midfielders featuring at 2018.