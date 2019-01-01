England duo Mount & Maddison tipped to have bright futures by Schwarzer

The midfield pair have excelled in the Premier League and the former Chelsea and Leicester goalkeeper is expecting big things from both

Mark Schwarzer has backed Mason Mount and James Maddison to have a big impact in the Premier League and with as the midfield duo continue to excel at the start of the 2019-20 season.

Both players were called up to the Three Lions squad for the qualifying fixtures against and Bulgaria, with star Maddison unfortunately having to withdraw through illness as he looked to win his first cap.

Mount, meanwhile, made his debut during the last international break and, having made an impressive start to the new campaign with , former Blues goalkeeper Schwarzer is tipping the 20-year-old to have an "amazing future".

"I think Mount has done really well so far," Optus Sport expert Schwarzer told Goal. "He has been exciting to watch. He is a big talent, he played very well in the Championship last season under Frank [Lampard] so he knows him really well.

"I like so much about him. The biggest thing is that movement, dropping the shoulder, taking on a player and caressing the ball. His link-up play is very good. His understanding with Tammy Abraham is very good. I like his evolution.

"It will be interesting to see what he is like when more experienced players come into the team like Willian and Pedro, if there’s more consistency and how he links up with them. I think that will be interesting. He has an amazing future. I think everyone thinks that."

Like Mount, Maddison has also emerged as one of the top goalscoring midfielders in England's top flight and Schwarzer is hoping he can continue to show consistency as he stars in an attack-minded Leicester team.

"I think Maddison has done really well," he added. "He has already had one fantastic season in the Premier League that was beyond anyone’s expectations outside of Leicester. He got the call-up that’s very deserving. He is one that needs consistency over a number of seasons.

"You only get that by playing him. He has done well again this season. I saw him in the second half against Chelsea, I thought he was excellent. Leicester have done an excellent job by getting [Youri] Tielemans in behind him. He is a big, big talent and it is one of those things.

"Brendan Rodgers has a job on his hands to develop Leicester. They are a football-playing team. They play to the players' strengths. They have Jamie Vardy, who uses his pace to get in behind and they can continue using him. It is a season where Leicester will be looking for an opportunity to sneak into that top six."

