En-Nesyri fires Sevilla past Real Betis

The Morocco international scored the only goal at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan to inspire his side to victory

Youssef En-Nesyri scored the solitary goal in Sevilla’s 1-0 victory over Real Betis in Sunday’s La Liga game.

The 23-year-old has been in fine form for Julen Lopetegui’s men this season and continued his eye-catching displays at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Sevilla started the game impressively, dominating proceedings at the start of the game and in the 17th minute, En-Nesyri came close to opening the scoring when he directed a fine shot at goal but his effort missed the target.

The Morocco international put the Palanganas in front in the 27th minute after receiving a timely assist from Jesus Navas.

The 23-year-old forward continued to lead his side’s attack against the Betis and came close to double his side’s lead in the 71st minute but his effort narrowly missed the target.

Sevilla continued their domination but could not add to their goal and managed to put Real Betis attack at bay to secure all three points.

The victory thus ended the Palanganas’ four-game winless run, having last tasted victory against Osasuna in February.

The result saw Lopetegui’s men move to the fourth spot on the league table after accruing 51 points from 26 games.

En-Nesyri featured for 86 minutes before he was replaced by Luuk de Jong while his compatriot Yassine Bounou was on parade for the entirety of the game.

The Morocco forward struck three shots, completed one dribble, made 10 passes and had 21 touches on the ballbefore he was replaced.

The 23-year-old winger has now scored 20 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions this season, amid other dazzling displays.

En-Nesyri has been with Sevilla since January 2020 when he teamed up with the Spanish side from Leganes.

The forward will hope to help the Palanganas continue in the winning way when they take on Elche in their next league game n March 17.

En-Nesyri has made 35 appearances for the Morocco national team since he made his debut in 2016.