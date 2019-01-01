Emmanuel Okwi: Al Ittihad sign Ugandan striker

The 26-year-old has teamed up with the Masters of the City after departing the Dar es Salaam outfit

Egyptian Premier League side Al Ittihad have announced the signing of Emmanuel Okwi.

The 26-year-old striker put pen to paper on a two-year deal after leaving Tanzanian Premier League side Simba SC.

Okwi was impressive in the 2019 , helping reach the Round of 16 of the continental competition.

The forward, who has 67 caps for the Cranes, scored two goals in the biennial tournament, against the Democratic of the Congo and Zimbabwe.

Okwi completed his move to the Alexandria Stadium outfit on Thursday after a successful medical.

The striker, who started his professional career with SC Villa, has played for ’s Étoile du Sahel, Young Africans and Danish club Sonderjyske.